Sue J. Earley
Sue J. (Fredette) Earley, age 78, entered into eternal life on September 15, 2020. Sue grew up in Braintree, raised her family in Weymouth and had lived in Brockton since 1986. Ms. Earley worked for Hutchins, Wheeler and Dittmar law firm in Boston. Sue was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed. Daughter of the late Frances Fredette. Devoted mother of Sherry L. (Johnson) DeHay of Weymouth. Longtime partner of John "Sonny" Balzano of Brockton. Beloved sister of Guy Fredette and his wife Kay of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Michael DeHay of Weymouth and Aleah DeHay of Weymouth. Great-grandmother of Rosemary and Roy DeHay. Former wife of the late Roy K. Johnson. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews cousins and a few friends. Sue has been cremated. Memorial visiting hours on Saturday, September 26, from 4 until 6 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
