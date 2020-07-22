Susan A. Crockford, 68, of Plymouth, formerly of Gillingham, Dorset, England, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Leo Crockford and Dorothy Edson. Beloved sister to Graham and Marietta Crockford of Latton Wiltshire, Sarah and Bernard Graham of Duxbury, Peter and Dee Edson of Pembroke, Dale and Richard Kelly of Pembroke, Paul and Melody Edson of Eastham, and Ellen and Kenneth Blanchard of Hanover. She was dearly loved. Services will be private, a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o Norwell VNA, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA. 02043. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.