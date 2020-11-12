Susan A. Gosselin, . of Hingham, died suddenly November 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Susan was a member of the Red Hat Society and maintained many of those friendships throughout her life. She worked as an office manager in the mortgage industry and also worked in the cafeteria at South Elementary School in Hingham. Family was the focus of her life and she loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She was an active parishioner of St. Paul Church in Hingham. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Gosselin. Loving mother of Donald F. Gosselin of Hingham. Sister of the late Felix S. Testa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m.in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 11:30 a.m. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those unable to gather with Susan's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.