Susan E. Gallagher, 62, of Abington and Milton passed away February 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, to the late John C. and Mary (Moloney) Gallagher, Susan was raised in Milton with her 5 siblings, graduating from Milton High School. She was a member of ARC of the South Shore, Toastmasters, participated with Special Olympics and loved her time with the Friendship Club. She worked for over 10 years as an assembler at Work, Inc. Susan took joy in singing, dancing and performing. Her radiant smile could express her love for family and friends. Over these past four years while living in a group home with South Shore Support Services, Susan has had wonderful care, made extraordinary friends and cherished everything they did together. A pleasure in everyones life, she will be dearly missed. She was the loving sister of Mary Connolly and her husband Thomas, John Gallagher and his wife Mary Alice and William Gallagher all of Milton, Janet Gallagher of Braintree and the late Ann Gallagher. Also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her niece Meghan Gallagher. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susans memory may be made to Friendship Home, 458 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02061 or South Shore Support Services, PO Box 890126, Weymouth, MA 02189. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020