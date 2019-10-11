|
Susan Ferioli, age 74 years, of Plymouth and The Villages, Fla., died peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence in Florida. She was the loving wife of Robert Ferioli; and the daughter of the late George and Winnifred (Wyte-Jones) Russhon. Besides her husband Robert, of 53 years, she will be missed by her children, Gene Ferioli and his wife Jodie of Arlington, and Michael Ferioli and his wife Emma of Hingham; her grandchildren, Christopher, Jake, Zachary, Noah, Mary and Jesse; and her sister, Jackie Misiewicz of New Jersey. She was the sister of the late Wendy Russhon. Born in Parkchester, Bronx, N.Y., Sue was educated at the University of New York, and graduated from Northeastern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She worked as a budget analyst for the Department of Defense at Natick Labs until her retirement. Sue was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially loved hosting Christmas, where her chicken cacciatore was loved by everyone. Christmas shopping was a year-round activity for Sue, and her thoughtful, generous gift giving was second to none. Sue loved shopping, especially when she could take her granddaughter along with her. She would visit stores big and small wherever she traveled, buying unique, personal gifts for the people she loved. She never forgot a birthday, and always had a thoughtfully chosen card ready to mail. Sue and Bob enjoyed traveling together. They visited many European cities to visit their son Michael. They also enjoyed playing golf, visiting casinos, and attending many of the social engagements at their communities at Great Island in Plymouth and The Villages, Fla. Visitation with Susan's family will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Manomet. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Sue's love for animals, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Plymouth Pound, by visiting www.friendsplymouthpound.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019