Susan Krall Haley died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by family in her home. She was 59 years old and the center of her family's universe. Susan was married for 31 years to R. Shawn Haley and together they raised two daughters. She was committed to ensuring that her daughters were well-educated, responsible, independent, and caring. Susan was born March 3, 1960, to George S. Krall Sr. and Barbara A. (Lynch) Krall. She graduated Hingham High School in 1978 and attended Providence College, graduating with a degree in political science in 1982. Susan loved golfing, gardening, bridge, and politics. Progressive socially and politically, she was a founding editor of the "Below Boston" blog and was the 2008 South Shore Democrat of the Year. Susan accepted, with grace and strength, whatever circumstances befell her and adapted well to life changes. Survivors include her husband Shawn; daughters, Rebecca Jollotta and her husband Derek of Abington, Meredith Haley and her husband Aaron Ungvarsky of West Hartford, Conn.; a brother, George S. Krall Jr. of Duxbury; three cairn terriers, Braniff, Oscar, and Archie, and a black lab, Minot. A service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 85 Main Street, Hingham. Reception to follow from 1-3 at the Hingham Community Center, 70 South Street. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019