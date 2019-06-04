Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
85 Main Street
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Haley


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Haley Obituary
Susan Krall Haley died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by family in her home. She was 59 years old and the center of her family's universe. Susan was married for 31 years to R. Shawn Haley and together they raised two daughters. She was committed to ensuring that her daughters were well-educated, responsible, independent, and caring. Susan was born March 3, 1960, to George S. Krall Sr. and Barbara A. (Lynch) Krall. She graduated Hingham High School in 1978 and attended Providence College, graduating with a degree in political science in 1982. Susan loved golfing, gardening, bridge, and politics. Progressive socially and politically, she was a founding editor of the "Below Boston" blog and was the 2008 South Shore Democrat of the Year. Susan accepted, with grace and strength, whatever circumstances befell her and adapted well to life changes. Survivors include her husband Shawn; daughters, Rebecca Jollotta and her husband Derek of Abington, Meredith Haley and her husband Aaron Ungvarsky of West Hartford, Conn.; a brother, George S. Krall Jr. of Duxbury; three cairn terriers, Braniff, Oscar, and Archie, and a black lab, Minot. A service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 85 Main Street, Hingham. Reception to follow from 1-3 at the Hingham Community Center, 70 South Street. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now