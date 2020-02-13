|
|
Susan Jean (Callahan) Guccione of Canton, passed away on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. Her academic career was extensive, resulting in a BA from Simmons University and an MBA from the University of Colorado. Susan's professional career developed over 43 years as an employee of John Hancock in Boston where she thrived in being involved in process improvements and implementing the latest technologies. Through John Hancock, she spent years as a devoted volunteer for the Boston Marathon. Additionally, during her business tenure she acquired her real estate license, taught CCD at St. John's in Canton, and enjoyed going to "wine club" with her friends. Susan had a passion to live life to the fullest, encouraging others to do the same while she enjoyed traveling the world and was considered a restaurant connoisseur amongst her friends and colleagues. Longtime members of the Wessagussett Yacht Club in Weymouth, Susan and her husband loved to spend their summer with their children on their boat. Beloved wife of 32 years to Joseph Guccione; loving and proud mother of Alexander and Christina, all of Canton. Devoted sister of Deborah Callahan and her husband Joseph Scianna of Stoughton, Carla Burke and her husband Robert of Quincy, Joan Napolitano and her husband Mark, Donna Bata and her husband Charles all of Hanover. Dearest "Auntie" to Brittany Golden and her husband Micky, Carleton and Lillian Burke, Ryan Bata, Nicole Napolitano and her Goddaughter Jenna Napolitano, Elizabeth and Sabrina Cortese, Anthony, Jennifer and Eric Guccione. Loving daughter-in-law of Lorenzo and Vincenza Guccione of Stoughton. She was the daughter of the late Carleton and Joan (MacMillan) Callahan. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including her lifelong friend from kindergarten, Jeanne Murphy. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton on Thursday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Friday morning at 10 at St. Agatha Church Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sue can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 9026, 877-272-6226, www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts. For complete obituary and to sign guest book, see Dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2020