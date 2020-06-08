Susan Jane Monahan, 59, died unexpectedly, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home in Dracut, Mass. Susan was born in Cambridge, Mass. on March 17, 1961, daughter of the late Mary Margaret (O'Brien) and Paul Craig Monahan. She was a graduate of Scituate High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Springfield College where she was a renowned collegiate athlete. Susan devoted her professional life to cancer research and most recently worked as the Director of Quality Assurance at Jounce Therapeutics in Cambridge, Mass. In her free time, Susan enjoyed attending concerts and comedy shows, going to the casino and watching old Seinfeld re-runs. She was known for her quick wit and generosity to family and friends. Susan is survived and will be deeply missed by her siblings, Ellen M. Holly, Elkhorn, Wis., Paul C. Monahan Jr. and his wife Terry, York, Maine, Patricia L. Sheerin, Hingham, and Mary K. Marckini, Rockland, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a date TBA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Cure (neelyfoundation.org) or the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association (nvna.org). To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.