Susan M. (Donahue) Kustka, age 53, of Abington, passed away with her loving husband, family, and friends by her side on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020. Born in Boston on September 14th, 1966, she was the daughter of the late William Donahue and Patricia (Crowley) Donahue. Susan grew up in Dorchester and Quincy MA. Susan was the friend that everyone needed in life. Susan is beloved by all her friends and family. Beloved wife of George F. Kustka. Devoted Mother of Sean, Patrick, and Daniel. Dear sister of William Donahue of Falmouth, Richard Donahue of Braintree, Joseph Volpe of SC, John Donahue of SC, Diane Davenport of NC, Dennis Donahue of Manchester, NH, and the late James and Brian Donahue. Susan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank.



