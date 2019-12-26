|
Susan M. (Dreelan) Fleck, 78, of Hull (formerly of Waltham), died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Susan was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Dreelan and brother Robert Dreelan. Devoted wife of 55 years to Herbert F. Fleck, Jr. Susan was the loving mother to her son William Fleck and his wife Annmarie, her son Richard Fleck and his wife Nancy, daughter Sheila Fleck, daughter Deborah Fleck and her wife Nancy, all of Hull. Cherished Nana to Ashley, Richie, Will and Maxwell. Susan grew up in Waltham and enjoyed spending her summers on the beaches in Gloucester with her family. She received a nursing degree at Laboure College. After 15 years as a nurse, Susan left her nursing career and joined the family moving business, Daley & Wanzer, where she continued to work until her retirement. She spent her later years splitting her time between Hull, MA and West Palm Beach, FL with her husband. Susan enjoyed watching sporting events, reading a good book and with keeping nursing close to her heart, helping anyone who needed her assistance in their time of need. Susan was the beacon of the family, shining a guiding light to ensure all were safe and sound. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, December 27th, 2019 4-8 p.m. at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull at 9 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Susans memory to the by visiting: https://www.alz.org and Pat Roche Hospice House c/o Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 26, 2019