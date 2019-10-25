Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Gavin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Gavin Obituary
Susan M. Gavin, 47 of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born on May 15, 1972 in Weymouth, she was raised and graduated from Abington High School. She earned her Nursing Degree from Fairfield University. She was employed as a nurse by South Shore Hospital and worked at the Poison Control Center in Boston. Susan was the beloved wife of Stephen T. Gavin. Devoted mother of Frank and Sarah Gavin. Loving daughter of Janet (Lentini) Kelley and her late husband John Kelley. Dear sister of Mike Kelley. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Sunday, October 27, from 2 - 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget's Parish, 455 Plymouth Street, Abington on Monday at 11 a.m, followed by a burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.