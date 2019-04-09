|
Susan M. (Denyer) Johnson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born January 18, 1938, in Plymouth and was raised in Duxbury. As the daughter of the harbor master, Susan enjoyed many summers of clamming, and fishing. She graduated from Duxbury High School and attended University of Alabama. Susan had a successful career as Vice President of Warner Amex Cable in Long Beach, Calif. After returning to Massachusetts in the early 1990s to care for her son, who sadly lost his battle with cancer, she founded Beach Plums Consignment shop in Norwell. Susan was very dedicated to this business which she owned for 20 years. Susan was mother to Julie Denmion of Long Beach and Andrew Johnson of Duxbury and the late Scott and Michael Johnson; sister to Steven Denyer of Duxbury. She was grandmother to Ashley Croyle of St. Petersburg, Fla., Colin, Haley and Maeve of Duxbury and Miles and Ruby Denmion of Long Beach, Calif., and the late Jessica Johnson Ormiston She was also great-grandmother to Avea and Novella Croyle. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019