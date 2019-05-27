Home

Susan M. Skinner-Woods, of Marshfield, passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Joseph Woods and mother of Mark Skinner, Susan was the cherished daughter of Winifred (Burns) and the late Roland Aube of Hyde Park. She leaves six brothers, Paul Aube of West Roxbury, Timothy, Joseph and Robert Aube of Hyde Park, Michael Aube of New Hampshire, and John Aube of Fall River, as well as two sisters, Mary Chinian of Woburn and Theresa of Hyde Park. Susan also leaves many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her, Samantha and Julia Tucker, Lukas, Katherine, Angelica, Benjamin, Christina, Kristen and Anthony Aube, Shaeleigh and Garrett Chinian, and Zachary Medina. Susan grew up in Jamaica Plain and was a graduate of Cathedral High School. She was a champion Irish step dancer in her younger days. Susan loved camping and she and Joseph would travel to New Hampshire, Vermont, and even as far north as Canada to enjoy outdoor living. A truly good person who would do anything for anyone, Susan will be dearly missed by those who loved her. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession will depart from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2019
