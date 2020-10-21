1/1
Susan McGowan
Susan (Field) McGowan, age 68, of Quincy said good-bye on October 13, 2020, with family and friends at her bedside, including her companion, Robert McIntyre of Quincy, and joined her mother, Florence (Florita) Field and sister, Janet Field-Pickering, in the loving embrace of the Almighty. Loving mother of Sara M. McGowan of Scituate, and "Grammy Sue" to grandchild Grace McGowan, Sue was known for her creative spirit and deep empathy and compassion for others challenged by mental illness and addiction. Following a twenty-year career as a registered nurse, she shared her extraordinary artistic talents facilitating an art studio at the Crisis Center at South Shore Mental Health in Quincy. Sue received state-wide recognition as a certified Peer Specialist among the South Shore mental health community. Susan is survived by her father, Charles Field of Scituate and siblings Amy Chessia, and Charles Field Jr., both of Scituate. A private funeral Mass will be held in her memory at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cohasset. Friends of Sue are encouraged to share their memories of Sue at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
