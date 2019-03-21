|
|
Susan O'Hara of Quincy, died March 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Lenny O'Hara; devoted mother of Daniel O'Hara of Quincy; sister of Stephen Meneely and his wife Erika of Marshfield; daughter of the late Willam F. and Mary C. Meneely; daughter-in-law of Thomas O'Hara and his late wife Mary of Weymouth; sister-in-law of Judy O'Hara of Quincy, Tommy O'Hara and his wife Sandy of Weymouth, Paul O'Hara and his wife Bridget of Ga. Susan leaves her dogs, Cookie and Taz. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Ave., Milton, Saturday, March 23, at 10 o'clock. Interment is private. If desired, contributions in Susan's name may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019