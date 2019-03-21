Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Milton
495 Canton Ave.
Milton, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan O'Hara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan O'Hara Obituary
Susan O'Hara of Quincy, died March 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Lenny O'Hara; devoted mother of Daniel O'Hara of Quincy; sister of Stephen Meneely and his wife Erika of Marshfield; daughter of the late Willam F. and Mary C. Meneely; daughter-in-law of Thomas O'Hara and his late wife Mary of Weymouth; sister-in-law of Judy O'Hara of Quincy, Tommy O'Hara and his wife Sandy of Weymouth, Paul O'Hara and his wife Bridget of Ga. Susan leaves her dogs, Cookie and Taz. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Ave., Milton, Saturday, March 23, at 10 o'clock. Interment is private. If desired, contributions in Susan's name may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.