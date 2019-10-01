|
Susan S. (Hansen) Sullivan, of Plymouth, formerly of Marshfield, passed away on September 30, 2019, at the age of 73. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Sullivan; and loving mother of Laura O'Brien and her husband Daniel of N. Attleboro, John Sullivan and his wife Holly of Marshfield, Rebecca DeWolfe and her husband Matthew of Pembroke, Katelyn Sullivan of Bourne, and William Sullivan and his wife Carrie of Yarmouth; cherished grandmother of William, Margaret, and Daniel O'Brien, Ryan and Sydney Sullivan, Matthew and Michael DeWolfe, Annmarie Jeddry and Isla Sullivan. Susan also leaves a sister, Anne Lavin and her husband Bob of Pa., and several nieces and nephews. Susan was raised in Upper Darby, Pa. She moved to Marshfield in 1968 with her husband and dedicated her life to raising her five children. Susan also created a large network of dear friends in the community. She loved many things about her home, but most of all the fact it was in the Brant Rock beach community. Susan loved spending her days on the beach with her children and friends. As her children grew more independent, she worked for many years as a pharmacy technical assistant at Brooks and loved dining out locally with her friends. She will always be remembered as a social individual who loved being surrounded by people and good cheer. She will missed by many. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Thecla's Parish Church, 145 Washington Street, in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Life Care Center of Plymouth Resident Council Fund, 94 Obery Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the web site www.macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019