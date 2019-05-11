|
|
Susan (Ferris) Walsh, 66, died peacefully on May 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston after a short illness. Her large family will ever miss her sense of humor, love of life, and often offbeat worldview. Susan was born Oct. 7, 1952, and grew up in the middle of seven girls in a busy household. She attended Hingham schools, graduating from Hingham High School in 1971. She studied dental hygiene and worked in the field for several years before moving into customer service roles for a number of leading companies, including Marriott Hotels and Computershare Limited. Her sense of adventure led her west. She lived in Oregon for two years and then in San Francisco. When she returned to Massachusetts, she settled in Quincy where she married and had two daughters. She is survived by daughters, Amanda O'Connor of West Bridgewater and Amy Walsh of Portland, Maine; and granddaughter, Scarlette. Also by her six sisters, Meg Kenagy of Portland, Ore., Ann Murphy of Burlington, Judy Fitzgerald of So. Weymouth, Mary Gens of Westwood, Ellen Henry of Pembroke and Amy Mathews of Portland, Ore. She leaves brothers-in-law, Jim Murphy, Fitzy Fitzgerald, Peter Gens, Mark Mathews; and 12 nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019