Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Wood Obituary
Susan Wood of Kingston, passed after a long illness, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born to George Reid and Gladys (Finney) Reid of Quincy. After graduating Bridgewater State College in 1965, she toured Europe before continuing on toward the first of many master's degrees in Education. "Miss Wood" was admired by colleagues, students and parents during her 43 years teaching at Duxbury elementary schools. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading, Sudoku and spending time with her dearest friends Sandy and Betsy and also beloved teachers. Miss Wood was predeceased by her sister, Gail Goodrow of Scituate (loving wife of Joe Goodrow). She leaves behind her brother, Bruce Reid and his wife Lydia of Sparks, Nev.; and sister, Joyce Bean of Duxbury (loving wife of Officer George Bean). She will be missed by her niece and nephews, their children and her many cousins. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 4-7 p.m. with family memories shared at 7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Rte. 106, Kingston. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -