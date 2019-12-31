|
|
Susan Wood of Kingston, passed after a long illness, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born to George Reid and Gladys (Finney) Reid of Quincy. After graduating Bridgewater State College in 1965, she toured Europe before continuing on toward the first of many master's degrees in Education. "Miss Wood" was admired by colleagues, students and parents during her 43 years teaching at Duxbury elementary schools. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading, Sudoku and spending time with her dearest friends Sandy and Betsy and also beloved teachers. Miss Wood was predeceased by her sister, Gail Goodrow of Scituate (loving wife of Joe Goodrow). She leaves behind her brother, Bruce Reid and his wife Lydia of Sparks, Nev.; and sister, Joyce Bean of Duxbury (loving wife of Officer George Bean). She will be missed by her niece and nephews, their children and her many cousins. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 4-7 p.m. with family memories shared at 7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Rte. 106, Kingston. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 31, 2019