Suzanne C. (Pickett) Erwin peacefully passed away on July 22, 2020. Sue passed at Newport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Robert M. Pickett and Jean N. Pickett of Braintree, MA. She was predeceased by her younger brother, Wayne R. Pickett in 1969. Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert L. Erwin of Portsmouth, RI; their son, Dr. Brian M. Erwin and his wife Dr. Cyra Erwin of Millbrook, NY; their daughter, Christina M. Erwin and her husband Robert E. Purdy, of Laconia, NH; and grandchildren Olivia, Eloise, and Christopher Erwin of Millbrook, NY and Robby and Alexandria Purdy of Johnston, RI. She earned her Bachelors Degree at Northeastern University in Chemistry and Physics. She started her career as a chemist at the FDA in Boston and in Washington DC. From there, she continued on to the NIH to support cancer drug development. Later, she got her Masters Degree in Computer Science and transitioned to teaching Chemistry and Computer Science at Bay View Academy, BCC, URI, UMass Dartmouth, and Rogers High School. She retired as a Systems Engineer from Raytheon and has since been enjoying retirement. Sue was active in the American Association of Women | Newport County Chapter, holding a variety of offices and working with several programs, her favorite being a program to bring Junior High School girls to Raytheon (Portsmouth Campus) and introduce them to sciences and engineering as interesting career choices for women. Sue was an excellent duplicate bridge player and enthusiast who spent years on the Rhode Island and New England boards of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She was an ACBL-accredited director and bridge instructor. She and her husband, Bob, played tournaments throughout New England and the US. Sue and Bob spent twenty-five years acting as volunteers in support of the Newport Music Festival. She was actively involved with both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts as a badge counselor, leadership roles, and troop committee leadership. She loved working with young people to afford them opportunities and to help develop new interests. The family requests any donations be made to the Wayne R. Pickett Scholarship Fund at Massasoit Community College Foundation, 1 Massasoit Blvd., Brockton, MA 02302. Due to the COVID-19, all services will be family only. A remembrance gathering will be announced at a later date.



