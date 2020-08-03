1/
Suzanne C. Jones
1951 - 2020
Suzanne Coughlin Jones passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Long-time resident of Hingham, MA, she had been residing in Weymouth, MA. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, she leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kerry Ann and Jack Mackay of Holbrook, MA, her granddaughter Corinne Elizabeth Jones of Onset, MA, as well as three siblings and their spouses: Bruce and Carolyn Coughlin of Framingham, MA, Joan and Cliff Conti of Nashua, NH, and Nancy and Rich Weida of Dennis, MA. She was predeceased by her father and mother Angus and Mary Coughlin and a nephew Michael Coughlin. Because of her love of Cape Cod and the ocean, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to The Friends of The Cape Cod National Seashore. Future Services will be private. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
