|
|
Sylvia (Comb) Brown, 83, of Plympton, passed away on June 17, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Mass. She married David "Dave" Brown of Luton Bedfordshire England on November 5, 1958. Sylvia and Dave moved to the states in 1967 with their then four children eventually settling in Massachusetts and adding one more child to the family. Sylvia was born April 20, 1936 daughter of the late George Comb and Annie Davidson in Easington Durham, England. Sylvia is survived by her husband of sixty one years Dave Brown, her daughter Amanda Holcomb and her sons Peter, Duncan, Gavin and Robert Brown. Her grandchildren Sandra Faulhaber and Michael, Saskia, David, Emily, Hannah, Robert and William Brown. Her great-grandchildren Niklas, Fiona and Jan-Eric Tippman, Bjorn and Karl Faulhaber. Sylvia is also survived by her siblings and their families George, Joyce, Jean, Pam, James, Elizabeth, Richard, David, Peter, Mary Alice and John. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Annie Comb. Sylvia was most happy reading, knitting, cooking and baking (especially for family) or puttering in the garden. She had a thirst for knowledge a dry English sense of humor, a great whit and a love of Mother Nature that could not beat. In her younger days she loved gardening and camping and just in general being out doors especially on or near the water or in the mountains. She worked on the UK telephone switchboard until starting her family. Sylvia always made sure her children remembered where they came from through great story telling and family/ country traditions. A celebration of life will be on June 23, at 11, at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston Ma 02364. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or UK Cancer Research.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019