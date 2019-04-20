|
Sylvia F. (Tesolini) Walsh, age 98, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family. Sylvia was born in Quincy to the late Siegfried and Tima (Tomazich) Tesolini. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth and had lived in Rockland for twelve years, previously all her life in Quincy. She was a homemaker but had worked for the Quincy Housing Authority for ten years as a rent coordinator. Sylvia enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all, she was dedicated and loyal to her family and many friends. Beloved wife of the late Albert Walsh. Devoted mother of Gayle A. Hassan and her husband Allie of Rockland. Step-grandmother of Allie Hassan, Norman Hassan and his wife Jacqueline, Roberta Hassan and Ronnie Hassan. She was the cherished great grandmother and great-great grandmother to many. Sylvia was the last of six siblings and was pre-deceased by Alice Francario, Ada Gallerani, Dolores Bulkowski, Lillian Joy, and Charles Tesolini. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at the Village Cemetery, 339 Washington Street, Weymouth on Monday, April 22, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvias memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
