Sylvia R. (Odone) Mullaley, 82, of Hingham, passed away on April 3, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Francis and Lucille (Belcher) Odone; devoted mother of John Mullaley and his wife Terry of Hull, Jeffrey Mullaley and his wife Janet of Rockland, and Cheryl Cramer and her late husband Brian "Kelly" of Rockland; cherished grandmother of Chrissy Brady, her husband Sean, and their children Seanny, Mya and Melanie, and Tracey Cooper, her husband Andy, and their children Kaleb and Zoey. She also leaves her loving sisters, brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Sylvia's memory can be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020