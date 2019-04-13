|
Taffy Knights, of Foxboro, formerly of Randolph, passed away April 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Son of the late Ethel Knights. Born in Fitchburg, he grew up causing all sorts of trouble in Randolph. In 1972, he married Christine Knights and had 3 children. He was a hard worker from the moment he could pick up a tool and spent his time as a carpenter, mechanic, and jack of all trades. Anyone who knew him, would say that there is no one like him, those who didnt know him would say he spoke his own language, and you only had to know him a few moments to never forget him. He loved talking to anyone, and his presence was known as soon as he walked into a room. If he wasnt giving you a hard time, that probably meant he didnt like you. He was full of life until the day he died and his endless number of hilarious, hard to believe stories and one of a kind phrases will be greatly missed and live on being passed to the next generation by those who loved him. He loved driving for miles in his truck (usually getting lost for hours to the dismay of his children), fishing, hunting, his guns, and the casino. Taffy was preceded in death by his beloved son Brian Knights. He is survived by his children, Mark Knights and his wife Leah of Norton, and Julie Brown and her husband Matt of Bridgewater. Loving and devoted companion to Dorene Cabral of Foxboro. Loyal brother to Ellie Montgomery of Middleboro, Skippy Knights of N.H., and the late Rocky Knights, Candy Johnston, Kenneth Knights and Kathy Johnson. Admired grandfather to Katelyn, Matthew, Ryan, Emma, Madeleine, and Christopher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was known to frequently proclaim,"When I am gone, just throw me in the swamp!" In respect of his wishes, services will be private, and his ashes will be spread in the woods, where you could find him every hunting season, walking for miles, searching for the perfect hunting spot. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019