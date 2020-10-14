Talmadge "Pete" J. James Jr. passed away on October 11, 2020, surrounded by his nieces and nephews. Born August 25, 1940, in Dorchester, son of the late Talmadge J. James Sr. and Anna M. Jackson-James, he was the youngest of three. Mr James, a former resident of Plymouth, moved back to Holbrook in 2019 to be with his family. He was a graduate of Dorchester High School and Wentworth Institute AS, Drafting. Pete was a printer pressman for Sears & Roebuck many years until retiring. He was also a retired Pentacostal minister of 40 years at D.R.T. Before losing his sight, he was an avid Bible reader and teacher, but listened daily to the Bible still. Talmadge was a long standing member of D.R.T. in Plymouth. He looked forward to Thursday night Bible study and church services Sundays. He spent time with family and close friends. He loved attending church, Bible study and listening to Westerns. He lived his life following the principles of Jesus Christ and taught life lessons well into his latter years. He was well loved by all who knew him. Even as the "Cookie Man" at Shaw's in Plymouth, a master baker. Brother of the late A. Laurie Fowler of Mashpee and Theodore James of Plymouth, Mr. James is survived by nieces, Karen Fowler, Julie-Anne Fowler of Holbrook, nephews, Michael Fowler, George Fowler and Joseph Fowler of Holbrook and Florida, Theodore James of Georgia, and Duane James of Marion, great-nephews, David Fowler of Cape Cod and Daniel Fowler of Cape Cod, who shared his birthday. He was also "Uncle Pete" to the Osborne family, many cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Hospice. HopeHealthco.org
. Due to the Pandemic, there will be no repass. Funeral services will be held at Davis Life Celebration Funerall Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth, Friday, October 16, 2020, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pastor E.I. Osborne Jr. officiating. Burial at Vine Hills Cemetary, Plymouth. Services will be live streamed beginning at 10:50 a.m. Go to www.ca
rtmelldavis and view Pete's obit and click on the tribute wall and click on live webcast to view.