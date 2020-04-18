|
Tara Sullivan, age 55, of Scituate and Naples FL, passed away on April 5, 2020. She was a loving fianc to her longtime love Ned Riley. Beloved mother to Taylor McInerney and her husband Brian, Brandon Runge, Bryan Runge and her dog Rylee all of Scituate. Cherished grandmother of Kyleigh McInerney, Connor McInerney and McKenna McInerney also of Scituate. Tara is survived by her siblings Rich Sullivan and his wife Janet of Windham, NH, Bob Sullivan and his wife Christine of Marshfield, Laurie Palmer and her husband Lenny of Scituate, Greg Sullivan of San Diego, CA and the late Jim "Sully" Sullivan of Quincy. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Growing up on the barrier island of Squantum, her affinity for the beach started early. Later, she could be found on the beaches of Scituate or Nantasket during the spring and summer months and on the white sands of Naples, with fianc Ned, during the winter months. She had a way of styling and putting together ensembles that would rival the likes of her idols, Jackie O, Nancy Sinatra and Doris Day. To that effect, she never met a hat that didnt suit her. She carried herself with a style and grace that was admired by many. She spent many years as a homemaker on Faltering Brook Farm where she had a flair for home design and a talent for gourmet cooking. She was also an avid sailor upon the familys sailboat every summer. She loved planning activities and projects for her children and she excelled at making every holiday special. She spent time as a mediator in the Plymouth court system and as an advocate of Womens rights. She was most passionate about music and enjoyed everything from Classic Rock to The Carpenters, and be could found dancing in the mornings to whatever the music selection of that day was. She loved finding meaning in lyrics and poetry and relating it to hers and her loved ones lives. Tara had a gift for writing poetry and in verse, especially in greeting cards and notes for family. She spent lot of time walking her dog, Rylee, on the beach where she enjoyed meditating and watching the waves of the ocean. She was certified in reiki and as a yoga instructor. She was recently working to further her yoga practice. A celebration of life date and time to be determined later this year. To view a slide show of Taras life or to leave words of comfort please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020