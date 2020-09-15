1/1
Taylor D. Kelley
Taylor David Kelley, age 29, of Clearwater, Fla., and Scituate passed away September 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of six years to Winnie Kelley. Beloved father to Emily, Kadence, Taylor Jr., Elijah and Quinn. Cherished brother of Stephen, Jordan, Travis and Kasey. Son of David Kelley and the late Deirdre Kelley. Family was most important to Taylor, and he would do anything for his family. He loved football and travelling. Taylor was an ordained minister and the owner of 42BRICKS, Inc. He had a passion for astrophysics and wanted to be the first group of families to travel to Mars. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Facial coverings are required and social distance guidelines must be followed. Funeral services are private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
