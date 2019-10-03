|
|
Terence M. P. "Terry" Farrell entered into eternal life on September 29, 2019, at age 93. He was born on Curtis Avenue in Quincy, July 10, 1926, to Susan T. Fullerton, an immigrant from Belfast, Ireland, and her husband Joseph J. Farrell, an immigrant from Dublin, Ireland. Terry spent his childhood and youth in Quincy, playing baseball and football, diving and swimming in the nearby granite quarries, and serving as altar boy at St. Joseph Parish. He attended Boston College High School and graduated in 1944. In February 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the Pacific field of battle until October 1945. After the war, Terry met and married Ann L. O'Rourke of Braintree and settled down in Weymouth, to work and raise his family. He lived there for 47 years. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, Terry went on to earn an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and a master's degree from MIT in Math. Terry worked as a professional engineer for more than three decades for many fine companies including Dennison Manufacturing and Honeywell. He was a lector and eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth for decades. He was an active Holy Name Society member for 77 years at both St. Joseph's Church in Quincy and Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. A dedicated sports fan, a graceful swimmer, and a smooth dancer, Terry was proud of his Irish heritage, his beautiful wife's cooking, and the accomplishments of his children. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann L. (O'Rourke) Farrell; and five of his children, Terence M. Farrell of Columbus, Ohio, Ann E. Carr of Braintree, Mary K. Farrell and her husband Cliff White of Providence, R.I., Kevin P. Farrell and his wife Stephanie of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and John D. Farrell and his partner Stacey Dyer of West Hartford, Conn. A son, Michael Joseph Farrell, and a brother, William J. Farrell, predeceased him. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Siobhan Carr and her husband Anthony Lepo of Scituate, Michaela Carr of Braintree, Christopher Carr of Quincy, Ava M. White of Providence, R.I., Duncan S. White of New York, Ethan Carr of Braintree, Gillian Farrell of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Maegan Farrell of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Carr-Frazier of Braintree and Maura A. Lepo of Scituate. A requiem Mass will be offered at the Sacred Heart Church Weymouth on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. The family invites all of Terry's friends and family to join them in this celebration. Visiting hours are omitted. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph immediately after. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Silver Creek Manor Activities Dept., 7 Creek Lane, Bristol, RI 02809 or to Sacred Heart Church, 55 Commercial St., Weymouth, MA 02188. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019