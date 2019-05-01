|
Teresa P. (Conneely) Connolly, age 52, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Teresa was born in Galway, Ireland, and raised and educated on Inishmaan Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1986, arriving in Quincy at the age of nineteen. She had lived in Braintree for twenty years after living in Quincy. She was a homemaker and was dedicated to her husband and two cherished sons. Beloved wife for twenty years of John F. Connolly. Devoted mother of Patrick D. and Liam J. Connolly both of Braintree. Much loved daughter of Bridget (Faherty) Conneely of Inishmaan Aran Islands and the late Dara Conneely. Dear sister of Martin Conneely of Quincy and Maureen Conneely and her daughter Josephine both of Inishmaan Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland. Teresa is also survived by one uncle, many aunts, cousins, relatives, and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friend are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Teresas memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2019