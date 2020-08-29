Teresa Smith

Teresa "Terry" (Morlock) Smith, 96 of Bath, OH and formerly of Dennis finished her journey here on earth and arrived at her heavenly home early in the morning of Sunday, August 23, 2020 while in the care of The Arden Courts of Bath, Ohio. Terry was small, but mighty, and made every life she touched better for having known her. Born in Taunton, Teresa was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Buckley) Morlock. She was the last survivor of thirteen children in the Morlock family. She grew up in Taunton where she graduated from Taunton High School in 1941. Following graduation, she attended Morton Hospital School of Nursing, where she became an R.N. Her nursing career included service in Taunton and Norwalk, CT, where she later resided for many years. Teresa was indeed an advocate for patients, acting as a compassionate caretaker and working in various areas such as CCU, ICU, maternity, and the OR. Her husband of sixty-one years, Everett J. Smith died in January 2013. Together, they raised a family and lived in Norwalk until 1999 when they moved to the seashore in Dennis. Teresa is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Sumner and her husband Stephen, and Patricia A. Shaughnessy and her husband, Michael; her four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sumner) Marcello and her husband, Joe, Teresa (Shaughnessy) O'Connell and husband, Riley, Emily Sumner and her husband, Benjamin Porter, and Katherine Shaughnessy; and three great-grandchildren, Julia Margaret Marcello, Jacob Mario Marcello, and Corey Carew O'Connell. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 in Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. Masks and social distancing will be required. Mass will be live-streamed at www.ourladyofthecape.org
. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, South Dennis. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather in memory of Teresa. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
.