Terrence A. McGovern
Terrence A. McGovern, of Pocasset, formerly of Rochester, Wareham and Milton, passed away peacefully after a long fight with Parkinsons disease, Friday November 20, 2020. Born in Boston and raised in Milton, Terry was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1960 and lived in Milton for over 60 years. He served in the US Naval Air Reserves in Weymouth from 1960 -1966 and was the owner of Arthurs Outdoor Power Equipment in Milton for 45 years. Terry loved being involved in the Town of Milton, where he was part of the Jaycees and Milton Rotary Club, where he served as President of both organizations. He was named a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow and received the Man of the Year award from the Toro Corporation. Terry was also a longtime elected Town Meeting Member. He enjoyed many things in life, including traveling, boating around Buzzards Bay in his Boston Whaler and hunting in Maine with friends. But most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with family. Beloved husband for 56 years of Donna M. (Granfield) McGovern. Loving father of Jean M. Rooney and her husband Christopher of Jamestown RI and Jennifer Affanato and her husband Jay of Falmouth. Grandfather of Kayleigh and Conor Rooney of RI and Alexandra and Jake Affanato of Falmouth. Son of the late Arthur W. and Geraldine L. (Curran) McGovern. Brother of the late Gail McGovern. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday December I, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private Celebration of Terrys Life will follow. Donations in Terrys memory may be made to Parkinsons Support Network of Cape Cod, P.O Box 195, Cotuit, MA 02635. To send the McGovern family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosemarie and Joe Williams
Friend
