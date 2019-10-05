|
Thelma E. (Stewart) Coles of Milton and Alton Bay, N.H., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2019. Thelma was born in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1951. She worked at Blue Cross and then at Milton Town Hall for many years. Thelma loved spending time at her home on Lake Winnipesaukee and she enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She cherished the moments spent with her family and friends. Thelma was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence F. Coles (retired Milton firefighter); beloved mother of Nancy C. Lally of Weymouth, Shawn S. Coles and his wife Jo-Ann of East Bridgewater and the late Mark L. Coles; loving Nana of Megan, Kara, Bryan and Sean Lally, Casey and Michael Coles, and Sgt. James Adams U.S. Army former and Jacob Adams Esquire. Thelma was the cherished daughter of the late Percy J. and Hope M. Stewart; adoring sister of her late brothers and sisters-in-law, Malcolm W. and his wife Jean, Paul N. and his wife Ann, and Clinton H. and his wife Evelyn. Survived by many dear nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves a sister-in-law, Mary C. Coles of Milton. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 81 Prospect Ave., Quincy, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's memory may be made to the Milton Fire Relief Fund, 515 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA, or to the Donald H. MacKenzie Scholarship Fund, c/o First Baptist Church, 81 Prospect Ave., Quincy, MA 02170. For information and online guest book, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019