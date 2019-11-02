|
Thelma H. "T.J." (Holland) Judge, of Acushnet, formerly of Marshfield and Cohasset, lost her courageous fight from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. She passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. TJ was the loving mother of 4 children, son, Frank Abadie and his fiance Melissa Cote, daughter, Rachael Judge and her boyfriend Charles Paine, the late Thomas Judge Jr., and son, Tyler Judge and his wife Kelsea. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and George Earle. TJ was the loving Nannie to Zachary, Kiera, Madison and Camilla; she will also be deeply missed by her former husband, Thomas Judge; and good friend, Jay Savaria. TJ was a loving, caring and compassionate person who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her love for all her family and friends was evident in all that she did. Her greatest joy was family time, especially spending time with her granddaughter Kiera Rose - they were best friends. TJ was a free spirit who loved getting on her Harley Davidson and going where ever the road would take her. She enjoyed attending concerts trying new restaurants and gardening. TJ was an animal lover, and her dogs Rebel and Harley filled her heart with so much joy. TJ also loved volunteering her time for the last 20+ years to community Christmas in Marshfield during the holiday season. TJ's family would like to send a special thank you to Tufts Neuroscience Unit and Beacon Hospice for the amazing care she received. TJ was greeted at Heaven's gate by her mother, her cousin and best friend Debbie, son Tommy and granddaughter Ella. Though her time with her family felt short lived, she will always be remembered for her hugs and infectious smile. Her memory will live on forever. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tufts Neuroscience Unit by visiting the web site medicine.tufts.edu/give or to the Marshfield Community Christmas, by mail to P.O. Box 713, Marshfield MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019