Theodore F. "Ted" Nichols, of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Justine "Judy" (Shea) Nichols, he was the devoted and loving father of Chris Nichols of Boston, John Nichols of Oakland, Calif., and Diane (Nichols) Letsche and her husband the late Tom Letsche of Dedham; cherished grandfather of Marshfield police officer Christopher Nichols of Marshfield, Danielle, Samantha, and Theodore Letsche, all of Dedham; dear brother of the late Charlie Nichols and his wife Loretta of West Roxbury and Dedham; brother-in-law of Bill Shea and his wife Ginny of Portsmouth, N.H., and Mark Shea of Alaska. In addition he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service in celebration of Ted's life at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton, on Thursday, July 25, from 4-8 p.m. and the Cathedral of St. George on Friday, July 26, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ted's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or the National Kidney Fnd., 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Pushard Family Funeral Home Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio 210 Sherman Street, Canton www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019