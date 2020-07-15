1/1
Theodore Lemoine Jr.
Theodore 'Ted' J. Lemoine Jr., a longtime resident of Randolph, formerly of Saugus died July 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Joan (Pumphret) Lemoine for 47 years. Devoted father of Heather, Alison and Karen Lemoine. Loving grandfather of Matthew Lemoine Foley, Finnegan and Maggie Whelden. Survived by his brother, Ronald M. Lemoine and his wife, Judith Lemoine of Delray Beach, FL. Predeceased by his sister Nancy M. Lemoine of Saugus, MA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ted served in the US army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business from Belknap College. He was a former weight-lifter, played the drums and coached Little League Baseball. He was an avid fan of the Beatles. Ted enjoyed his career as an accountant and closely followed the stock market. He enjoyed helping friends and family with their taxes long after he retired. Ted enjoyed taking his family on vacations each year. He especially enjoyed travelling to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Bernadettes Church in Randolph on Friday, July 17th. Interment St. Marys Cemetery. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes. com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
