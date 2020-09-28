1/1
Theresa A. Kelley
Theresa A. Kelley, age 70, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Boston, to the late Edward and Sheila (Flynn) Kelley. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she graduated from the former David L. Barrett High School in Brighton, Class of 1967. She had lived in Quincy for over twenty years, previously in Dorchester. She worked as a nutrition assistant at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston for forty-one years. Theresa enjoyed travelling and was devoted to her family. Beloved companion for twenty-nine years of John Livingstone. Devoted mother of Shawn E. Circa of Quincy. Dear sister of Kathy Kelley-Tilley and her husband Paul of Whitman. She is survived by Johns children, John Livingstone III and his wife Leah of Quincy, James Livingstone and his wife Stacey of Fla., and Shawn Livingstone and his fiance Tina MacLeod of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Laura, Rhiannon, Dylan, Kai, and Jacob. Theresa is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, September 29, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Theresas memory may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
