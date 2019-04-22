The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
Theresa A. (Carroll) Morgan, of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, died April 17, 2019. After graduation from Laboure College as a Registered Nurse, she went on to work at South Shore Elder Services as Case Manager and later at several local nursing homes. She enjoyed soaking in the sun on Nantasket Beach and Cape Cod and always looked forward to a nice walk at Castle Island. Theresa had a great sense of fashion and could often be found shopping for her grandchildren and then herself at her favorite store Talbots. She enjoyed yoga and bowling; spending time with family, friends and neighbors and doting on her husband. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late William T. "Bill" Morgan. Devoted mother of Matthew J. Morgan and wife Jodie of Weymouth, Julie (Morgan) Frick and husband Craig of Gaithersburg, Md. and the late Mark T. Morgan. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Kasy and Conor Morgan; and Chad, Cameron, Reed and Brett Frick. Loving sister of the late William P. Carroll. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Theresa may be made to Mark T. Morgan Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Julie Morgan Frick, 723 Lake Varuna Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019
