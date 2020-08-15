1/1
Theresa Corcoran Ed.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Corcoran, Ed.D., age 91, a longtime resident of Marshfield, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sunrise of Braintree, in the comfort of her loving family. Theresa was born in Boston, to the late Martin J. and Annie (Coyne) Corcoran. She was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School for Girls, Class of 1946. She received her Bachelors degree from Bridgewater State Teachers College in 1950. She then received her Masters degree from the Teachers College of the City of Boston, and finally her Doctorate in Education from Boston University in 1969. She had called Marshfield her home since the 1950s and was a winter resident of Cocoa Beach, Fla. after her retirement in 1985. Theresa was a teacher for her entire career and the epitome of a lifelong learner. Her first job was teaching at Jeanne D'Arc Academy in Milton. She then moved on to be a professor at Boston State College, and finally, when the two colleges merged together, a professor of Health and Physical Education at the University of Massachusetts Boston. She served on many committees, groups, and task forces and was always a strong voice for her students and her university. She was a coach, a nationally accredited official, and a strong advocate for equal funding for womens sports. Theresa was dedicated to her family and shared a strong bond with her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and their families. She donated a kidney to her sister Betty in the 1970s. She volunteered with the hospital auxiliary at Cape Canaveral Hospital and was a volunteer in the thrift shop at Our Saviors Parish in Cocoa Beach. She owned and operated Shamrock Doughnuts in the summers in the 1950s in Marshfield. One of her many hobbies after her retirement was taking her boat out in the summer and pulling her lobster traps. She and her two late sisters, Anna and Mary, did this until they were all up into their seventies. She was a student of history and especially enjoyed the history of Ireland and of Boston. The last of seven siblings, she was predeceased by Marguerite Lee, Patrick J. Corcoran, Elizabeth Murphy, Mary A. Marchese, Anna Corcoran, and Martin F. Corcoran. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephew. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 16, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresas memory may be made to the Theresa M. Corcoran Physical Education Graduate Scholarship, UMass Boston, University Advancement, 100 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125. You are invited to visit www. thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved