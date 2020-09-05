Theresa Fay, 85, of Arlington, Va., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, at Brookdale in Arlington, Va. Theresa was the loving mother of Suzanne Garwood and her husband Chase Garwood of Arlington, Va.; and devoted grandmother of their children, Connor and Sloane. Born in Boston, to the late Lorenzo and Antonetta Scrima, she was predeceased by her brothers, Geno and Tony Scrima and is survived by her sisters, Mary and Gina of West Roxbury, Mass. Theresa worked for many years at the Massachusetts Business Association in Braintree, Mass., and was a parishioner at St. Albert the Great in Weymouth, Mass. She will be remembered for her strong religious convictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Down Syndrome Society in honor of her grandchildren, Connor and Sloane, give.ndss.org/give/59045/#!/donation/checkout
.