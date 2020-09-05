1/
Theresa Fay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Fay, 85, of Arlington, Va., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, at Brookdale in Arlington, Va. Theresa was the loving mother of Suzanne Garwood and her husband Chase Garwood of Arlington, Va.; and devoted grandmother of their children, Connor and Sloane. Born in Boston, to the late Lorenzo and Antonetta Scrima, she was predeceased by her brothers, Geno and Tony Scrima and is survived by her sisters, Mary and Gina of West Roxbury, Mass. Theresa worked for many years at the Massachusetts Business Association in Braintree, Mass., and was a parishioner at St. Albert the Great in Weymouth, Mass. She will be remembered for her strong religious convictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Down Syndrome Society in honor of her grandchildren, Connor and Sloane, give.ndss.org/give/59045/#!/donation/checkout.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved