Theresa M. (Mooney) Condry of Plymouth, died on December 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert and Anne (Green) Mooney, she was the sister of Amelia (Mooney) Smith (deceased), Thomas Mooney, Irene Mooney Smith (deceased), and Robert J. Mooney (deceased); beloved mother of Paulette B. Condry (deceased), Leigh R. Condry and wife Barbara of Florida, Lynne Condry Swetland and husband Mark of Dedham, Mark S. Condry of Plymouth, and Paul B. Condry of Marshfield; grandmother of Michelle Newcomb, Dawn Cabral, Maureen Swetland, Mark Swetland, Taylour Johnson and Brittany (Johnson) Tomasi; great-grandmother of ten; and aunt to nieces and nephews. Theresa leaves her family with memories of her abiding love of Massachusetts, the ocean, skiing, her dogs and her fierce loyalty to her family. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019