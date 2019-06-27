|
Theresa M. Woods, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 24, 2019, at the age of 58. Theresa was born in Wakefield to the now late Daniel and Ruth Woods. She was a wonderful, cheerful, busy, happy person, who could make anyone smile and was loved by many. Throughout her life, Theresa continued to beat the odds. She lived in a caring home for the last 20 years with her Arc of the South Shore housemates and wonderful caregivers. Theresa also enjoyed going to her day program at the Arc of the South Shore in Weymouth, where she would spend time with the caring staff and her friends making crafts, exercising, working on the computer and going on field trips. Music and dancing brought a lot of joy to her life. Theresa also loved taking walks, her puzzle books, organizing her room, cards, letters, pocketbooks, shopping, spending time with her family and her favorite activity stringing colorful beads. When she was younger, she loved to travel with her parents and sisters. She went to California, Nevada, Florida, Canada and her favorite place, Cape Cod. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. She was the devoted sister of Sue Swain and her husband Don of Braintree, Carol Woods of Braintree and Donna Ford and her husband Ed of Weymouth; caring aunt of Daniel Minkle Fury, Nicole Blumberg and Briana Ford. Also survived by 4 great nephews, 1 great-niece and her very special Arc of the South Shore family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Friday, June 28, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arc of the South Shore, 371 River St., N. Weymouth, MA 02191. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 27, 2019