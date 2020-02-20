Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Therese M. Cody


1939 - 2020
Therese M. Cody Obituary
Therese M. (Feinstein) Cody, 80, of Rockland, formerly of Abington, Massachusetts, died on February 13 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home. Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1939 to Michael and Rose Feinstein, Therese was the sister of Kathleen, Michael and the late Leo Feinstein as well as aunt to many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Dorchester High School, was a homemaker and worked at Management Information Services in Quality Control. Therese was the wife of the late Arthur Cody for 46 years. She leaves behind two sons, James Cody of Worcester and Joseph Cody-MacKechnie and his wife, Maevon of Tampa, Florida and her granddaughter, Lauren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 26, 9 -11 a.m. at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, 666 Plymouth Street (Rte. [email protected] the rotary) Whitman with burial to follow at the Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020
