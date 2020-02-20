|
|
Therese M. (Langelier) McKillop, 93, of Nashua, N.H., and formerly of Massachusetts, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Langdon Place of Nashua, N.H. Born September 6, 1926, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Mary (Grady) Langelier and wife of the late Leo D. McKillop of Hollis, N.H. Terry valued education and spent her career as a teacher and subsequently Director of Mathematics in the Braintree, Mass., public school system. Prior to her teaching career, she was a chemist at Arthur D. Little. She was graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and attended Emmanuel College and Boston College where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees respectively. She was most recently a communicant of the Parish of the Resurrection. She was passionate about music and played organ for her church for 75 years. She also played piano and harp. Terry was devoted to her family and church. She enjoyed playing Whist with her family, especially up at Lake Winnipesaukee. Her survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Leo D. McKillop II and his wife Miho of Tokyo, Japan, Gerard McKillop and his wife Kelly of Boxborough, Thomas McKillop and his wife Holly of Nashua, N.H., and John McKillop and his fiance Pauline Collins of Merrimack, N.H. She leaves eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Leo D. McKillop III, Stephen McKillop, Michael McKillop, Alexandra Bell, Heather McKillop, Thomas McKillop Jr., Alexander McKillop, Daniel McKillop, Lily Bell, Piper Bell and Mason McKillop. She was the sister of Barbara Sullivan of Darien, CT. She was predeceased by her brothers, Gerard and Robert Langelier and her grandson Kevin McKillop. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, N.H. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad St., Nashua, N.H. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery, 752 W. Hollis St., Nashua, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's loving memory to Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad St., Nashua, NH 03063 or Missionary Rosebushes of St. Therese of Manchester, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104-5447.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020