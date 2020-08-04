1/1
Therese P. Doherty
Therese P. (Mack) Doherty, a lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at home, after a long illness, at the age of 92. Therese's greatest joy in life was her family. Devoted wife of Robert O. Doherty who predeceased her in 2006, following their marriage of 53 years. Beloved mother of her seven children and their spouses, Maryanne Knott and her husband Stephen of Canton, Ellen Walsh and her husband Brian of Holbrook, Joseph Doherty and his wife Madeline (McCoy) of Walpole, Peggy Colpoys and her husband Frank of Scituate, Kathy Moloy and her husband Jim of Westwood, Patricia Wade and her husband Richard of Westwood and Pauline Lysko and her husband Gregg of Bridgewater. Cherished grandmother of her 20 grandchildren Maura, Andrew, Meaghan, Stephen, Laura, Kevin, Sean, Michael, Brianna, Kathleen, John, Julie, Daniel, Brendan, Thomas, Patrick, Ryan, James, Mary and Kathryn. Therese was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Sullivan) Mack and sister of the late Francis Mack and Marie (Mack) Spieler. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, many faithful friends and her devoted caregivers. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers donation in Therese's memory may be sent to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338 Easton, MA 02356, https://mybrotherskeeper.org/. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. For additional information or directions please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Saint Joseph's Church
AUG
6
Burial
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
