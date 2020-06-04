Thomas Anthony Bradley of Quincy, formerly of Woburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (McCarthy) Bradley. Adoring father to Thomas, Colleen and Kimberly. Loving grandfather of Autumn Bradley. Dear brother of George Bradley of Weymouth, David Bradley of PA, Mary Binks of Woburn and the late James, Paul, and Carol Bradley. "Uncle Tommy" is survived and dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tom was born in Woburn, February 2, 1954, to the late Virginia (Gerry) and James Bradley. He attended St. Charles School in Woburn and later graduated from Woburn Memorial High. He had a love for sports, whether it was playing on the football team in high school, refereeing basketball games in his spare time or watching the Red Sox on the TV. In his younger years he enjoyed camping fishing, and hunting. Tom worked at A.W. Chesterton Company in Groveland for over 20 years. Then worked for the City of Boston with the Boston Water Sewer Commission for over 20 years until his illness ultimately forced him to stop working in 2011. He fought his hardest for the next ten years beating all the odds until his body just became too weak and God called him home. He's at peace now. His sense of humor will live on through his familys stories. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private at this time and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.



