Thomas A. Foley of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. He was 93. Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and was the son of the late Timothy P. and Julia (Naughton) Foley. Thomas attended local schools and graduated from the Gate of Heaven High School with the Class of 1943. Following high school, Thomas enlisted in the United States Navy on August 5, 1943. He attained the rank of Pharmacists Mate Third Class and proudly served his country during World War II. Thomas was honorably discharged on April 15, 1946. After his military service, Thomas joined the United States Postal Service and worked as a letter carrier for 42 years. Thomas was a faithful man and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish in West Quincy and a member of the North Quincy Knights of Columbus. Thomas was a coach and manager of the Quincy Babe Ruth League for 16 years. He served as a volunteer with the Braintree Rehab from 1993 through 1999. Thomas was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 430 in Quincy and the DAV. Chapter 10 in Boston. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Nora (Walsh) Foley. He was the devoted father of Eileen M. Bourque and her husband Joe of E. Hampton, Maureen T. Cooney and her husband Kevin of N.J., Patricia A. Barron and her husband Joe of Plymouth, Kathleen M. Bowen and her husband David of Milton, Nora M. Rezendes and her late husband James of Plymouth, Thomas G. Foley and his wife Nancy of Plymouth, and the late Timothy P. Foley and his surviving wife Mary of Calif. He was the loving grandfather of 16; and the loving great-grandfather of many. He is also survived by his dear friend, Lucille Foley of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Timothy C. and John J. Foley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, June 24, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or by visiting online www.italianhome.org/give. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary