The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Healy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Healy Obituary
Thomas A. Healy of Weymouth, died October 8, 2019, at the age of 76. Tom left his home of County Galway, Ireland, at age 15 1/2 and worked in England before immigrating to the U.S. at age 18. He worked as a construction superintendent at Wes Construction in Dedham and was a 56-year member of Local 223. The focus and joy of Tom's life were his children and the kids that called him "Papa" and "Bop". He was a fixture at all their games and events. He was loved and respected as a hard worker, wonderful listener and a mentor to anyone that needed his expertise or help. His family always knew he could be depended on no matter what the situation. He was the beloved husband of Janet M. (Driscoll) Healy; loving father of Thomas Healy and wife Julie of Quincy, Brian Healy and wife Lisa of Malverne, N.Y., Edward "Ted" Healy (deceased) and his wife Julie of Chicago, Ill., and the late Denise Healy; proud "Papa" of Brendan, Sean, and Taryn of Quincy and Aidan, Liam, and Julia of N.Y.; loving "Bop" to Brianna, Alana, Madison, Emerson, and Kendall; brother of Mary O'Connor and husband John, Bernadette Healy, all of Roslindale, Vincent Healy and wife Mary of County Galway, Ireland, and the late Richard, Eamon, Josephine and James Healy; brother-in-law of Michael Driscoll of Squantum, Linda Healy of Walpole; and best friend, Denise McCauley of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, with special thanks and love to Michele, Amanda, and Nicole who traveled the difficult journey of cancer by Tom's side. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now