|
|
Thomas B. Boyle, Jr, 69, at Life Care Center of the South Shore, Scituate, passed away from Covid-19 virus on May 14, 2020. Formerly of Dorchester and Wollaston. Loving son of the late Mary (Sullivan) and Thomas B. Boyle Sr. Beloved brother of Ann Marie Camera and her husband John of Plymouth, and uncle of John D Camera III and his wife Lauren of Washington, DC. He was an Alumni of the Boston Latin School, and an alumni of the Boston Crusaders Drum Corps. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the staff a Life Care Center of the South Shore for the exceptional care given Tom in his final days. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Boston Crusaders Drum Corps, www.bostoncrusaders.org Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2020