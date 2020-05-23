|
Thomas B. Kelley, Jr., died peacefully at home in Auburndale, Florida on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 77 years. Tom was formerly of Hingham and Dorchester. He was the beloved husband, best friend and companion of Kathleen T. (Naughton) Kelley. Son of the late Thomas B. and Marie A. (McGowan) Kelley. Dear brother of Maureen and her husband Paul Kilroy of Sharon, Kevin and his wife Susan Kelley of Tiverton, R.I., Kathleen Haffner and her late husband George Haffner of Auburndale, Fla., and the late Margaret "Peggy" Kelley-Shuman. Brother-in-law of Tarek Shuman of Naples, Fla. Devoted father to John Christopher Sheehan of Boston and Deborah Ellen Sheehan of Revere. Loving Grandfather of Lauren, Rachel and Ashley O'Brien and great-grandfather of Fiona Glass. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Tom was born and raised in Dorchester, Mass. He was educated in the Boston Public Schools and attended Boston English High School. After graduating high school Tom worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company, and then Eastern Airlines. In 1963 Tom joined the United States Navy, and during his service he received the National Defense Service Medal. Tom took over the Dorchester Flower Shop in 1969 after the death of his father. A private committal service and interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For guest book please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, Dorchester.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020