Thomas C. Fitzgerald, known to all as Fitzie, of West Harwich, Mass., formerly of Norwell and Duxbury, passed away on October 23, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Thomas was born on July 21, 1951 to the late Thomas J. and Ruth (McDavitt) Fitzgerald. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna (Stoneck) Fitzgerald. Beloved father to Leigh Fitzgerald, her husband Andrew O'Riordan, and their daughter Nel of Maui, HI, Lynsey Fitzgerald of Boston, Mass., and Shannon Fitzgerald, her husband Justin Nelson, and their son Foster of Chicago, Ill. Beloved brother to Ruthann Dillon and her husband, Robert, of Mashpee, Mass., and the late Maureen Cooke and her late husband, Richard, of Hanover, Mass. He was the devoted uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St, Hanover, MA 02339. Visitation at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Hanover, MA 02339, on Sunday, October 27, from 1 - 4 p.m. For directions, online guest book, and a complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019
